Fraser Coast radio station plays M'boro singer's song

Lou Parker's song The Ward is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts.

A FRASER Coast radio station has played a song that was written and performed by a talented Maryborough singer.

Lou Parker submitted her song, The Ward, to Triple J's Unearthed website and it has been making its mark on the charts.

It is currently number 3 on the roots chart for Triple J Unearthed and number 16 on the overall chart.

Lou was thrilled that the radio station hit101.9 Fraser Coast played her song.

Listen to the song here:

triple j Unearthed Embedded Player

Currently living in Brisbane, she said she was thrilled but "pretty shocked" by the song's success when the Chronicle spoke to her about rocketing up the Unearthed charts.

Lou will release an album later this year, with another single to be uploaded online in the next couple of months.

She said the song was inspired by a dark time in her life.

"I was in a place that was not great, but I put the negative energy from a bad experience, from a bad part of my life, into this song."