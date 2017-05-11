Fraser Coast reacts to Sunshine Coast's highway windfall

THE allocation of more than half a billion dollars to upgrade the Bruce Highway between Brisbane and Sunshine Coast has sparked two very different reactions among readers.

Tuesday night's Budget saw $536.4 million in upgrades allocated to the Pine Rivers to Caloundra Rd section of the national highway securing $536.4 million in upgrades.

The funding, an 80/20 Federal-State split, will deliver a six-lane Bruce Hwy from Brisbane through to the Sunshine Mwy interchange.

'My friend would be alive if the highway was four lanes'

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers reacted in two completely different ways.

Some believed the Sunshine Coast stretch was overdue for the upgrade, though others took a shot at the Fraser Coast's elected representatives for ignoring the notorious road.

Jill Carter: "I guess your local member isn't working to hard for the wide bay, because the highway from Gympie to Maryborough is a death trap."

Madalyn Taylor: "Omg have a whinge wide bay. Not saying you don't need your roads done up, but it's fact that this region has a heck of a lot more people using the stretch daily."

Robert Walsh: "How many more lives does this part of the Billy goat track need to take before someone's going to do something about it , so much for your push Bruce to get something done about it."

Craig Rowan: "It seems every other day there is a story about the Bruce being blocked on that stretch due to a crash so an extra lane each way has to be a good thing, I just don't think that amount of money plus a bit from state will be enough to do it."

Goldie Wattle: "Yes we need it up our way but the stretch to Sunshine Coast is deadlier than up our way. I travel often from here to Brisbane and traffic comes to a stop, bumper to bumper either way."

Hayden Joel Armstrong: "Remember, Queensland stops at the Sunshine Coast."

Rob Lennon: "Well the Fraser Coast Council invests about $460,000 a year in increasing visitation to the region, whilst the Sunshine Coast Councils spend about $18mil... Hence no new spending on the highway, and no direct flights from Melbourne..."

Matt Green: "About time this disgusting excuse for a road was upgraded, normally all the money goes to the M1 south of Brisbane so this is a good change."

Cindy Ann: "What about past the sunshine coast!! Where we actually need extra lanes!! Lol."

Sam Gibson: "Course because anything past the Sunshine Coast doesn't exist."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments or send us an email.