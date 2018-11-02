Fraser Coast record tourism spike

TOURISM BOOST: Germany was one of the main sources of international tourism in the Fraser Coast for the last financial year. Here four German tourists are pictured relaxing in the pristine waters of Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.

MORE people are visiting the Fraser Coast than ever before.

New data revealed visitors to the region jumped more than 20 per cent for 2017-2018 with numbers revealing close to 900,000 people spent the night on the Fraser Coast.

Released by Tourism Research Australia, the data also indicates international visitors are staying for longer and spending more money in the area.

Strong trends in the domestic drive markets mean overnight visitor spending is up $107 million from the previous years with the majority of Australian tourists from Queensland.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the Fraser Coast was one step closer to the 1 million overnight visitors goal.

"I don't think we will hit that target in the next year but we have had tremendous growth this year so it is definitely going in right direction," he said.

"Tour operators and accommodations were the primary beneficiaries of the boost but then there's the knock on effects of the places people eat and visit.

"The main thing is to not over polish, we have had fantastic growth and staying longer spending more and you can't do better than that."

The region hosted 879,000 overnight visitors during the last financial year with numbers reaching 740,000 Australian tourists and 139,000 from international markets.

"The strong growth and longer stays in region pushed total Fraser Coast overnight visitor spending to $461.7 million, which was up 30 per cent on the prior year, Mr Simons said.

"With the addition of day trippers who spent $54.9 million in the year, total direct visitor spending in the Fraser Coast region in 2017-18 was $516.6 million."

The strong year-on-year lift in visitor spend on the Fraser Coast in 2017-18 was driven by an increase in average length of stay to 4.5 nights for domestic travellers and 4.9 nights for international visitors and accompanying rises in spend per visit to $566 for Australians and $308 for internationals.

Owner of the esplanade backpacker accomodation Buzers, David Denny, said he hasn't experienced an increase in numbers, but he does agree the United Kingdom and Germany remain strong source markets.

The UK and Germany each contribute 30,000 visitors however while Germany has continued to grow by 5.3 per cent, UK numbers continued on their recent trend and were down 13.4 per cent.

"We have a lot of visitors from the UK and Europe and particularly Germany," he said.

"We also typically experience people extending their stay once they are here because they fall in love with the place. But is does depend on their program, if they have time to spare they will stay."

Mr Simons said the trend of longer stays was positive sign for the future of the Fraser Coast.

"The longer stays had kept revenue strong despite a drop of 6.6 per cent in the total number of visitors to 139,000 in the year which was mostly the result of a decline in United Kingdom visitors," he said.

The visitation figures are based on telephone sampling of actual holiday-makers and visitors, carried out by Tourism Research Australia.

BREAKDOWN