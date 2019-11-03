Fraser Coast Remembrance Day Services

LEST WE FORGET: Toogoom and District RSL Sub Branch President Doug Brimson and Membership Officer Ann Franklin were making preparations for the upcoming November 11 Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Toogoom Hall Wall of Remembrance.

LEST WE FORGET: Toogoom and District RSL Sub Branch President Doug Brimson and Membership Officer Ann Franklin were making preparations for the upcoming November 11 Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Toogoom Hall Wall of Remembrance. Glen Porteous

REMEMBRANCE Day still resonates today as it did over 100 hundred years ago.

At 11am on November 11 1918, the guns fell silent on the Western Front and the war to end all wars came to its devastating conclusion.

Since the Great War of 1914 to 1918 there has been WWII and numerous conflicts and peace keeping missions.

Now, Returned Service Leagues around the Fraser Coast region will be hosting Remembrance Day ceremonies as a mark of respect for the fallen servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Toogoom and District RSL Sub-Branch will be one of many hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony.

Former serviceman and branch president Doug Brimson encouraged people to try to make time to pay their respect on Remembrance Day.

"The day is about paying our respects to the ultimate sacrifice made by men and women in service for this country,” Mr Brimson said.

"If you cannot make it to a service then please at 11am on November 11 pause for a minutes silence.”

Mr Brimson himself served for 25 years in the Australian Army with Royal Australian Engineers and did overseas service.

"I was with an overseas peacekeeping force in Namibia around 1989 /90 as part of a UN Transition Assistance Group,” he said.

The day was originally known at Armistice Day but during 1997 it was changed to Remembrance Day to remember the sacrifice of who have died for Australia in wars and conflicts.

Mr Brimson said the day was still holding its own relevance and it was pleasing to see a lot more younger people turn up to pay their respects for the fallen.

After the service, the Toogoom RSL will be hosting a BBQ and snacks at its branch next door to the Wall of Remembrance.

