Fraser Coast repeat road rage offender strikes again

A 42-YEAR-OLD Eli Waters man attacked a stranger's vehicle after he believed the driver failed to give way.

In the road rage incident, Ian James Clements - an SES volunteer - tore out the car's antenna at Ibis Blvd in Eli Waters, and kicked the car's headlights.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to wilful damage.

The court heard this was his third time charged with wilful damage as a result of an angry outburst.

Clements was ordered to pay $1015.30 in restitution and sentenced to 14 days in jail, wholly suspended.