Lead researcher USC Lecturer in Social Work Dr Kate Jonathan.
Fraser Coast researcher: 'Suicide is everybody's business'

Carlie Walker
by
27th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
"BE YOUR brother or your sister's keeper."

That was the simple message from USC lecturer Dr Kate Jonathan, who is currently carrying out research into the high rates of suicide on the Fraser Coast.

The 12-month study was aimed at filling any gaps in resources or community services for people suffering from mental illness.

Dr Jonathan said the data-gathering phase of the research had been completed and analysis was the next step.

"It's too early to say too much," she said.

But while appropriate community services were vital, Ms Jonathan said everyone could play a role in suicide prevention.

"Everyone needs to see suicide as everybody's business," she said.

"Professionals can't do it by themselves and neither can families.

"We don't want it to happen to someone close to us before we rise up and do something about it.

"Everyone can contribute something, even if it's just listening and watching if someone is crying out for help."

If this story has raised any issues for you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

