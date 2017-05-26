Fraser Coast resident misses out on Cash Cow call

A Hervey Bay retiree won $20,000 in 2016 thanks to the Sunrise's Cash Cow.

A TORQUAY resident could have been $10,000 richer if they had picked up a phone call from Channel 7.

The network's breakfast show Sunrise called the Fraser Coast home just before 8am on Friday in their popular Cash Cow segment.

But the phone was not answered within three rings, which was required to win the prize money.

The resident is not the only one in the region who has just missed out with the Cash Cow.

A Kawungan resident almost won $10,000 in April.

And in March, River Heads woman Madison Head missed out on $90,000 by not answering her phone.

At the time, Ms Head told the Chronicle she was outside when she heard the phone start ringing, but the crew hung up on her as she answered.

Not everyone in the region has been so unlucky on the show, with one Hervey Bay retiree winning $20,000 in 2016.