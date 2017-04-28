Fraser Coast resident misses out on Cash Cow prize

A KAWUNGAN resident had a bad end to their week after missing out on winning $10,000 from Channel 7's Cash Cow on Friday morning.

When the network's popular breakfast show Sunrise called the Fraser Coast person's home just before 8am, they did not pick up in time, losing the game.

The resident is not the only one in the region who lucked out with the Cash Cow, after a River Heads woman Madison Head missed out on $90,000 in March by not answering her phone.

At the time, Ms Head told the Chronicle she was outside when she heard the phone start ringing, but the crew hung up on her as she answered.

The game works by giving those who enter the competition three rings to answer the phone and say the day's code word before hanging up and moving to the next contestant.

Not everyone in the region has been so unlucky on the show, with one Hervey Bay retiree winning $20,000 in 2016.