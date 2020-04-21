Fraser Coast resident mourns Canada’s loss

A tribute is displayed Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police headquarters in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, following a weekend shooting rampage by a gunman, disguised as a police officer, that killed multiple people including an RCMP constable. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

A tribute is displayed Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police headquarters in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, following a weekend shooting rampage by a gunman, disguised as a police officer, that killed multiple people including an RCMP constable. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

ONE of the worst mass killing in Canada's history occurred in a small Nova Scotian community on Monday.

An elementary school teacher, two healthcare workers, a family of three and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer have been identified as among at least 19 victims who have died.

The victims were killed during a 12-hour rampage by lone gunman Gabriel Wortman that began late Saturday in the small community of Portapique.

The gunman then moved through other communities in the area.

He was killed after being intercepted by officers about 90km away.

The global community shared the shock of the Canadian nation that this could happen.

Fraser Coast resident Meghan Bowers, who recently returned from 10 months working in Canada, was shocked by the news.

"I am absolutely devastated that something like that would happen there," she said.

During her time in Canada Ms Bowers did not believe this type of event was likely to occur.

"Canada is such a safe place and the Canadians pride themselves on not being like the US," she said.

She offered her thoughts to the Canadian nation.

"My heart goes out to the country, they really do care about each other," she said.

Nova Scotia is a smaller province with tight-knit communities.

Canadian Janice Ripley knew the region well, having spent many summer holidays in the province, and was stunned by what happened.

"Nova Scotia is such a small province and it only takes about two hours to drive across, everyone knows each other," she said.

Ms Ripley was currently working in Whistler and described a sadness that had enveloped the country.

"Everyone was already feeling a little down with the coronavirus and this has just added to the gloom," she said.

Ms Ripley was trying to find a positive out of this devastating time, heartened by the way her community was rallying around their hurting compatriots.

"Times like this Canada comes together to support those who need it," she said.

"In the space of a day, so many GoFundMe pages have started to help the families of victims.

"We can't ease their pain but we can assist in making sure they are OK financially