Fraser Coast residents can get prescriptions delivered soon

PRESCRIPTIONS are set to be delivered to the door of Fraser Coast households.

Following successful trials in Brisbane, Australia's first prescription medicine delivery app, called Tonic, is expanding across Queensland, including our region.

The system allows people to scan prescriptions and have medication and over-the-counter products delivered directly to their home or office.

Tonic is looking for pharmacies to work with across Queensland.

The initiative will also lead to more jobs as couriers are employed.

"People can have a special relationship with their pharmacist, and we respect that, but sometimes when you're sick or if you can't get to the chemist you need an alternative," co-founder Adam Gilmore said.

"A pharmacist does a phone consult before dispensing the medication and the feedback we receive is that mums particularly like it because if they have a sick child, or worse, they're not well, they don't need to take everyone out to get the medicine they need."

Customer research shows women, predominantly 20 to 38 and then older men and women are the highest users.

In another partnership, Tonic has shared technology with House Call Doctor so that after hours home visiting doctors can use the App for writing prescriptions.

"For doctors it gives them peace of mind that the patient will get their medication and for patients it means they don't have to leave their sick bed."

Mr Gilmore said older Australians were also increasingly using the App because it provided a reminder for scripts that have repeats.

"It means they never run short on the medication they need and that is one less thing for them and their carers to worry about."