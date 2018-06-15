Fraser Coast residents recognised in Queen's honour list

HARD WORK RECOGNISED: Margaret Wroe, OAM, has been recognised for her tireless work in the Maryborough community.

HARD WORK RECOGNISED: Margaret Wroe, OAM, has been recognised for her tireless work in the Maryborough community. Alistair Brightman

MARGARET Wroe never expected her 50 years of community service would earn her one of Australia's highest honours.

The Maryborough woman was one of four Fraser Coast residents to be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

But even after all her years of service, Mrs Wroe questioned whether she'd done enough to deserve it.

"Most communities are the same, but Maryborough is full of amazing people who spend their whole life volunteering,” Mrs Wroe said.

"Awards like this are about our whole community's effort.

"I feel quite humbled to receive this award, myself.”

Mrs Wroe joins Eli Waters' Jaimie de Salis, Pialba's Elaine Gamer and Toogoom's Raelene Hards in receiving an Order of Australia medal.

Her volunteering efforts stem back to the late 1950s, where she worked as the secretary for the social club of the Maryborough Hockey Association.

That first role spiralled Mrs Wroe into decades of working in almost all of the club's departments, including a role as president.

Over the years, she served as a councillor on the Maryborough City Council, have been involved with the local branch of the Queensland Cancer Council and with many historical groups across the Heritage City.

But Pialba's Elaine Gamer has always been known as one of the main faces of the Fraser Coast branch of the Leukaemia Foundation.

HARD WORK RECOGNISED: Elaine Gamer, OAM, has volunteered for about 39 years with the Leukaemia Foundation. Alistair Brightman

Mrs Gamer, who has volunteered with the Foundation for the past 39 years and served 29 years on the Queensland board, said when she received her badge, she would be wearing it for all of Queensland.

"I certainly feel very honoured and humbled to receive this award, but to me it's the people of Queensland the media that have supported our functions through the years,” Mrs Gamer said.

Over the years she has helped organise local leukaemia support groups and worked with branches across south-east Queensland.

Mrs de Salis was recognised for her work with the Parkinson's Support Group in Hervey Bay, while Mrs Hards provided catering support for billeted emergency services during numerous Blue Mountains bushfire emergencies.