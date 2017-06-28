Fraser Coast residents share their net connection woes

TURNS out Lindsay Howard isn't the only one having headaches with his internet - residents across the Fraser Coast are sharing his pain.

Mr Howard is still waiting for an ADSL port to become available at his home since he moved to Hervey Bay three months ago.

According to Telstra, there are only 3,300 available ADSL ports across four exchanges in Hervey Bay.

A number of residents shared their own connection woes on the Chronicle's Facebook page, with reader Tammy Macdonald still experiencing problems since March.

"Three technicians since March and still not fixed. Multiple hours on the phone to overseas. How can I work and study paying ridiculous amounts to have a service that does not work efficiently?" she wrote.

Sandy Hazel wrote she had spent hours over the past five days "getting transferred, put on hold and transferred again" while trying to get her service fixed.

Urangan resident Sandy Taylor said some of her troubles were much worse compared to last years.

"(I) pay top dollar for disgusting internet service - when there's internet," she wrote.

Suzanne Anthony MacDonald said she had been waiting for 11 months for a new port out in Wondunna, but still hadn't received any word.

The lack of available ports has been pinpointed to the rollout of the National Broadband Network in the region, which is expected to begin in 2017.

Jason Sladok said the main areas of Hervey Bay were expected to receive NBN over the next six months or so, but questioned how effective it would be.

"How effective it (the NBN) will be is anyones guess as even the reviews of speeds available from NBN vary from faster than ADSL2 right down to dial up speeds," he wrote.

Reader Mat Close said the connection in the area was so bad he had to use his 4G mobile connection to access the internet.

"After arguing my way up to some sort of supervisor over the course of an hour long phone call, the result was this: Telstra is well aware of network congestion," he wrote.

"They are aware that the exchange I am connected to has faulty ports adding to the congestion problem, and there is no plan to fix it.... wait for it.... BECAUSE THE NBN IS COMING (sic). Excuse me? What?"