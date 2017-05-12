Fraser Coast retiree on child porn charges

A RETIREE, accused of having child sex images on his computer, has been granted limited internet access as he awaits trial.

Dennis John Telford, 69, fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child pornography material.

Police allege Mr Telford was found with computer-generated child exploitation images during a raid of his home in February.

He maintains his innocence.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould asked for changes to his client's bail conditions on Thursday so he would be allowed to access bills and bank statements through a Hotmail account.

"Currently my client cannot access the internet except for government departments and legal representation," Mr Ould said.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said police were concerned about other material Mr Telford could potentially access.

"The problem is, it is impossible to police things that come through email," Snr Const Sperling said.

"Maybe the defendant should find another way to pay his bills."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge allowed the request.

All charges were handed up to Hervey Bay District Court.

A trial is expected to take place later this year.