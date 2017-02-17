Fraser Coast rides a $2M wave for SLSQ titles

THE influx of an estimated 4000 visitors this week will inject about $2 million into the Fraser Coast economy.

The financial windfall is courtesy of the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships, which will be held at Hervey Bay SLSC's Torquay base.

About 1600 competitors from surf life saving clubs from the New South Wales border up to Port Douglas have converged on Hervey Bay for the three-day event.

SLSQ Surf Sports manager Stuart Hogben said the Fraser Coast was set to benefit enormously from the event, although Mr Hogben added SLSQ had already done business with several local companies.

"Knowing from previous events and numbers you're looking at about $2 million of economic benefit to the region," Mr Hogben said.

"The majority of competitors (and their families) arrive Thursday and will stay for a minimum of three nights. That doesn't include those who came a day or two early.

"We did receive assistance and funding from council but 90% of that money will go directly back into the area."

Mr Hogben cited infrastructure, including fencing, as the main goods sourced from local businesses.

Fraser Coast's events and recreation councillor Darren Everard said it was a major event for the region.

"Numbers aren't always great about this time of year but they brought (the event) forward a few weeks," Cr Everard said.

"It's a bonus for our accommodation providers."

Cr Everard said several athletes and their families who had travelled from Far North Queensland would also compete in the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships next week.

The tight scheduling means they, and several other families in a similar situation, will stay at the Fraser Coast for almost two weeks.

Hervey Bay last hosted this event in 2013, but was interrupted by Mother Nature.

"Our biggest issue this year will probably be sunburn," Cr Everard said.

The Esplanade will be closed between Fraser and Robert Sts, Torquay, from 5.30am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday this week.