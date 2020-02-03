Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Work is set to start on resealing today.
Work is set to start on resealing today.
News

Fraser Coast roads to be made safer, smoother

Carlie Walker
3rd Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROADS right across the Fraser Coast will be made safer and smoother as part of a $670,000 bitumen resealing program being undertaken by Council starting on Monday.

“The program covers 54 locations in Howard, Burrum Town, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Aldershot, Yengarie, Grahams Creek, Dunmora, Woocoo, Teebar, Malarga and Kanigan,,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“The work is part of the Council’s regular maintenance program to ensure our roads last as long as possible as we deliver quality services and infrastructure for the people of the Fraser Coast.

“One of the first projects will be the section of Torquay Terrace between Tavistock and Bideford streets which is scheduled for Monday, weather permitting,” Cr Seymour said.

A bitumen reseal involves spraying a thin layer of bitumen over an existing road surface to protect the underlying road pavement from weather damage. A stone aggregate is spread on top of the bitumen.

The process can extend the life of an existing road by up to 14 years, depending on traffic loading.

“This type of resealing ensures we get the best efficiency and value for money from road infrastructure,” he said.

“We apologise that there will be some inconvenience to motorists while the work is undertaken,” Cr Seymour said.

“Sections of roads will be closed for short periods as the work is undertaken. Residents will be notified before the work is undertaken.”

The list of 54 locations can be viewed on the roadworks page of the Fraser Coast Regional Council website under the heading – bitumen resealing (various areas) www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/hervey-bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moffat murder mystery: No answers after 40 years

        premium_icon Moffat murder mystery: No answers after 40 years

        News It is not known who was standing at their door that night, or why, but what happened next would shock Maryborough to its core and puzzle detectives for years.

        IN COURT: 28 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 28 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        WEATHER: How much rain is on radar this week

        premium_icon WEATHER: How much rain is on radar this week

        News The Fraser Coast weather forecast for the week ahead

        GALLERY: Rocking event raises thousands for relief

        premium_icon GALLERY: Rocking event raises thousands for relief

        News Great turn out for bushfire and drought relief fundraiser