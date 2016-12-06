Fraser Coast school holiday fun starting from December 8

ArtAbility is once again running a raft of fun Art classes and workshops for all ages this Christmas Holiday time.

BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE FAMILY NIGHT

When: Thursday December 8

Where: Bunnings Hervey Bay

What: Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay is inviting you to join in on a fun filled family night to celebrate and spread the Christmas cheer. It will include entertainment and activities for the whole family, such as free gift wrapping, 'Santa's Little Helper' Kids D.I.Y. Workshops, light refreshments and a special visit from Santa himself. Bookings are recommended so please contact Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay on 4128 5100 to reserve your place.

CHRISTMAS RUN

When: Sunday December 11

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.

What: MELSA Maryborough will be holding a special Christmas Run. In addition to the rides on the miniature trains - including coal fired steam locomotives, there will be jumping castle, face painting, Gelato ice cream, and Pedals Coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the Rotunda from 11am and the band will also operate a barbeque.

Cost: Covered shoes are required for riding the miniature trains at a cost of $2 per passenger per ride

ALL ABILITY ART CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

When: December 12 (5-8yrs) from 1pm-2.15pm and December 13 and 14 (8-12yrs) from 1pm-4pm

What: ArtAbility is once again running a raft of fun Art classes and workshops for all ages this Christmas Holiday time. Each of these holiday workshops is designed to be a stand- alone complete experience and will engender confidence, and build skills and techniques across a variety of mediums. Students are encouraged to be creative and enjoy their art-making.

Cost: C$15 per lesson for 5-8yrs and $30 for older children. Price includes materials and afternoon tea. Phone 41245104 or email anneham@dodo.com.au to book.

WHODUNIT

When: 10am-3pm daily

What: This Interactive Exhibit is now open at the Maryborough City Hall, from 10am to 3pm daily during the school holidays. Solve a murder, just like the best crime-fighters, features dozens of hands on exhibits with the latest crime-solving techniques including DNA profiling.

ICE SKATING

When: December 10-24 from 9.30am to 11am, 11.30am-1pm, 1.30pm-3pm, 3.30pm-5pm, 7pm-8.30pm

Where: Urangan High School

What: The Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating rink will be in Hervey Bay from this Saturday. Daily sessions are from 9.30am to 11am, 11.30am-1pm, 1.30pm to 3pm, 3.30pm to 5pm, 7pm to 8.30pm. Cost is $18. Urangan State High School. For more visit frozenwonderland.com.au

Cost: $18