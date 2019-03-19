Menu
Police tape.
Fraser Coast school in lockdown after possible threat

Carlie Walker
by
19th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
A FRASER Coast school was put into lock-down last week in response to a possible threat.

A spokesman from the Department of Education said Torbanlea State School was placed in lock-down after a possible threat to safety was made before the school opened on Friday.

About 7.45am, school staff initiated lock-down procedures, securing any on the grounds in classrooms and safe areas.

The Queensland Police Service was immediately notified and officers attended the school.

The lock-down was lifted on police advice about 9am and classes resumed as normal.

The school informed parents and carers of the situation.

The Chronicle contacted police for a response but had not received one at the time of going to print.

