Fraser Coast school ranks in top 50 for OP scores

A FRASER Coast school has been ranked in Queensland's top 50 best performing OP schools.

Fraser Coast Anglican College placed number 19 with 21 of 55 OP students receiving scores of 1 to 5 (38.18%).

The new data, from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority, reveals the results of students from across the state in 2017.

OP2 student Lauren Bosley will begin a Bachelor of Nursing Science at USC Fraser Coast this Thursday as a pathway into medicine or a specialist career in nursing. Blake Antrobus

Springfield Anglican College lead the pack, closely followed by Brisbane Grammar School.

Graduating last year with an OP2, Lauren Bosley helped FCAC secure the top 50 ranking.

Set to begin a Bachelor of Nursing Science at USC Fraser Coast this week, the former FCAC student said she was thrilled to see her school among the best in Queensland.

"I'm very excited to hear we were number 19 because as a grade we worked hard all year," Lauren said.

"We were encouraged and supported by our teachers to prepare throughout the year which helped.

"There were a couple of late nights but we tried to get things done as early as possible and we had a lot of practice tests before exams."

Lauren will use her degree as a pathway into medicine or a specialist career in nursing.

Lauren has been awarded a scholarship for her university studies at USC, which she says will take the financial pressure off to work in her part-time job at the cinema as much.

She has decided to stay in Hervey Bay for at least the first year of her degree to be closer to family.

Fraser Coast Anglican College principal, Joe Wright, outlined the importance of a regional area like Hervey Bay achieving such a high standard of results.

"It is important for people who have lived here their whole lives and for those moving here to know we can achieve high results in our backyard, it makes us more appealing," Mr Wright said.

"A lot of people don't believe it's possible to get these results out of metropolitan areas but we are proof you can and we've done it before.

"In 2011 we placed second in the state."

Mr Wright said he was immensely proud of all the hard work and dedicated students and staff at the school who had worked hard for years to achieve these results.

It will be a busy year ahead Lauren who is also a national finalist in the Miss Diamond Australia Beauty Pageant, and will represent Queensland at the finals in April.

TOP FIFTY QUEENSLAND SCHOOLS

1. The Springfield Anglican College: 18 of 28 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 64.29%

2. Brisbane Grammar School: 147 of 246 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 59.76%

3. Brisbane State High School: 228 of 411 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 55.47%

4. St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace: 115 of 225 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 51.11%

5. Yeronga State High School: 5 of 10 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 50.00%

6. Anglican Church Grammar School: 96 of 198 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 48.48%

7. Somerset College: 51 of 109 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 46.79%

8. Brisbane Girls Grammar School: 111 of 242 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 45.87%

9. Brisbane Boys' College: 60 of 139 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 43.17%

10. Townsville Grammar School (North Ward): 41 of 96 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.71%

11. All Saints Anglican School: 63 of 148 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.57%

12. Matthew Flinders Anglican College: 58 of 137 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.34%

13. St Stephen's Catholic College Mareeba: 17 of 42 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.48%

14. Tamborine Mountain State High School: 21 of 52 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.38%

15. Whitsunday Christian College: 4 of 10 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.00%

16. Malanda State High School: 9 of 23 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 39.13%

17. Toolooa State High School: 15 of 39 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.46%

18. Whitsunday Anglican School: 23 of 60 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.33%

19. Fraser Coast Anglican College 21 of 55 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.18%

20. All Hallows' School: 80 of 211 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.91%

21. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School: 23 of 61 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.70%

22. A B Paterson College: 26 of 69 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.68%

23. Somerville House: 56 of 149 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.58%

24. Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: 31 of 83 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.35%

25. Toowoomba Grammar School: 52 of 140 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.14%

26. St John's Anglican College: 27 of 73 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 36.99%

27. St Peters Lutheran College: 83 of 230 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 36.09%

28. Coomera Anglican College: 27 of 77 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 35.06%

29. Mt St Michael's College: 42 of 122 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.43%

30. Cannon Hill Anglican College: 47 of 137 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.31%

31. Moreton Bay College: 36 of 105 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.29%

32. Ormiston College: 42 of 123 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.15%

33. Emmanuel College Carrara: 38 of 114 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 33.33%

34. Varsity College: 36 of 108 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 33.33%

35. Northside Christian College: 29 of 88 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.95%

36. Trinity Anglican School: 19 of 58 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.76%

37. Brisbane School of Distance Education: 27 of 83 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.53%

38. The Gap State High School: 33 of 102 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.35%

39. West Moreton Anglican College: 25 of 78 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.05%

40. Stanthorpe State High School: 11 of 35 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 31.43%

41. Hillbrook Anglican School: 35 of 112 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 31.25%

42. Merrimac State High School: 13 of 42 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.95%

43. Dalby Christian College: 4 of 13 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.77%

44. Fairholme College 26 of 85 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.59%

45. St Catherine's Catholic College: 7 of 23 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.43%

46. Marist College Ashgrove: 50 of 165 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.30%

47. St Augustine's College: 28 of 93 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.11%

48. Ipswich Grammar School: 25 of 84 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.76%

49. Citipointe Christian College: 32of 108 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.63%

50. Pacific Lutheran College: 18 of 62 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.03%

Note: Schools with less than 10 OP eligible students have not been included