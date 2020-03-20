Fraser Coast schools adapt to coronavirus

FRASER COAST schools are adapting to the coronavirus crisis with online learning and contingency plans to keep students safe from the virus.

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done said the school was well placed to keep up with the situation with their online learning platforms using Microsoft One Drive and Microsoft One Note. Mr Done explained the school has had these platforms for two years before the coronavirus crisis but the digital platform was useful to stay as flexible as possible in the current situation.

In Hervey Bay, Fraser Coast Anglican College principal Joe Wright spoke to the Chronicle.

He said the school planned to stay open but had contingency plans if the school faced short or midterm closures.

“We have had management systems in place for many years so a step to online learning isn’t a big step for us,” Mr Wright said.

He said the school had put in place measures to protect students from coronavirus, like cancelling assemblies and all upcoming anniversary events.

“We are trying to keep things as calm and normal as possible for students. We are all in it together and so the best thing to do now is follow government advice,” Mr Wright said.