Deputy mayor George Seymour with Fraser Coast students, ahead of the upcoming 2017 School Water and Waste Wise Challenge.

FRASER Coast kindergartens, primary and secondary schools are invited to take part in the 2017 School Water and Waste Wise Challenge.

This year's theme is "Be seen teaching blue or green”, with schools required to create a project that encourages other to follow the three R's (reduce, reuse or recycle) with water or waste.

Winners will share in $3000 worth of prizes and one entry will be lucky to score a party at WetSide.

All entrants will receive a $20 Bunnings voucher to spend on other items.

Visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au