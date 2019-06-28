Fraser Coast schools ready for challenge in Bundaberg

Xavier Catholic College's Netball team ready for the QISSN carnival next week in Bundaberg.

Xavier Catholic College's Netball team ready for the QISSN carnival next week in Bundaberg. Brendan Bowers

SCHOOL SPORT: Xavier Catholic College will lead the charge for Fraser Coast schools at next week's Confraternity and QISSN carnivals to be held in Bundaberg.

The Confraternity carnival includes 48 rugby league teams comprising of a combined 1000 Year 11 and 12 students.

QISSN netball will also be returning to Bundaberg, 20 years after Shalom College initiated the carnival in the year 2000. It will welcome 64 teams from across Queensland, with more than 640 students competing.

Xavier will be joined by St Mary's College and Fraser Coast Anglican College.

St Mary's will be combining with St Pat's Gympie in both rugby league and netball.

FCAC will compete in the QISSN event.

Xavier is anticipating a good result in Confraternity after last year's appearance in the cup final.

League co-ordinator Tony McQuaid has been pleased with his team's preparation.

"We have performed well against Shalom and St Pat's in our two trial matches and believe we are one step better than last year,” he said.

It is a similar feeling with the Xavier College netball team after last year winning in H division.