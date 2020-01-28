Fraser Coast schools share warning about coronavirus

SCHOOLS across the Fraser Coast have shared a warning from Queensland Health amid fears of the coronavirus, with China at the centre of the outbreak.

Cases have been detected in Australia and Hervey Bay High School recent conducted a study trip to China.

But yesterday the school released a statement saying they had contacted government health authorities and had received the all clear for staff and students.

"The study tour didn't go anywhere near the province and or city in China that is at the centre of the health situation," the post read.

Maryborough State High School also shared the post yesterday.

The Department of Education said the disease was a new strain of coronavirus that had not previously been identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

Cases have been identified outside of China, including Australia, France, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore and the United States.

The virus can cause a range of symptoms, from mild illness to pneumonia.

People an experience fevers and flu-like symptoms.

Worldwide, more than 2000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 56 people have died from the disease. Experts say the best way to avoid germs, with coronavirus and other airborne illnesses, is to wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, try not to touch your face or eyes and avoid contact with people displaying symptoms.