Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Planet 72 Icecreamery owner Dallas Harch presents an icecream over the store's counter. Photo: Stuart Fast
Planet 72 Icecreamery owner Dallas Harch presents an icecream over the store's counter. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Fraser Coast screams for ice cream as region heats up

Stuart Fast
18th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Fraser Coast has sweated through a hot weekend but the heat has meant good business for Dallas Harch, owner of Planet 72 Icecreamery at Torquay.

People on the Fraser Coast were lining up outside the business to get a cold treat as temperatures rose over 30 degrees.

“Over the weekend, it was as busy as what we were doing over the Christmas, New Year period. It’s probably 20 per cent up on the same time last year.”

“Everyday we would have had close to 2000 people in the shop.

“With the heat expected to continue, I think we’ll stay busy right through until the Australia Day long weekend and when school goes back.”

Temperatures across the region are expected to remain around 30 degrees for the rest of the week.

Maryborough can expect showers for the rest of Monday, with rainfall chances decreasing from moderate to low as the week progresses.

Hervey Bay can expect low chances of rain for the rest of Monday, with moderate chances of rain on Wednesday before the possibility of rain decreases heading into the weekend.

The BOM has classified the UV index for the upcoming days as extreme and has recommended sun protection be worn from 7:50am to 4:10pm.

fcbusiness fcicecream fcnews fcweatherreport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Fraser Coast? Nominations are now open to find the region's top cafe.

        Fears for dingo after removal of tracking collar

        Premium Content Fears for dingo after removal of tracking collar

        News Animal allegedly continues to come to the attention of Fraser Island rangers

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Latest case details a day after national hotspot status revoked

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?