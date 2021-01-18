Fraser Coast screams for ice cream as region heats up

The Fraser Coast has sweated through a hot weekend but the heat has meant good business for Dallas Harch, owner of Planet 72 Icecreamery at Torquay.

People on the Fraser Coast were lining up outside the business to get a cold treat as temperatures rose over 30 degrees.

“Over the weekend, it was as busy as what we were doing over the Christmas, New Year period. It’s probably 20 per cent up on the same time last year.”

“Everyday we would have had close to 2000 people in the shop.

“With the heat expected to continue, I think we’ll stay busy right through until the Australia Day long weekend and when school goes back.”

Temperatures across the region are expected to remain around 30 degrees for the rest of the week.

Maryborough can expect showers for the rest of Monday, with rainfall chances decreasing from moderate to low as the week progresses.

Hervey Bay can expect low chances of rain for the rest of Monday, with moderate chances of rain on Wednesday before the possibility of rain decreases heading into the weekend.

The BOM has classified the UV index for the upcoming days as extreme and has recommended sun protection be worn from 7:50am to 4:10pm.