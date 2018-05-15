Menu
Lioness Club of Hervey Bay president Lyn Nugent, Myra Coleman, Fraser Coast SES local controller Robert Biram, Ann Shepherd and Kathy Love.
Community

Fraser Coast SES shines bright with massive donation

Jodie Callcott
by
15th May 2018 9:11 AM

THE night sky will shine bright for the Fraser Coast State Emergency Service after they received four battery-operated floodlights thanks to the Lioness Club of Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast SES local controller Robert Biram said the Milwaukee LED tower lights could be set up in seconds, meaning the crew could start work quicker.

"It takes one person about a minute to set one of these up, where normally it takes two people to set up a generator, lights and get it all up and running," Mr Biram said.

"Depending on how good they are, it can take between five to 10 minutes.

"In that period, you could actually be helping if someone's stuck in a vehicle or getting someone onto a stretcher."

Lioness Club of Hervey Bay president Lyn Nugent said they didn't hesitate to foot the $2495 bill at Trade Tools to assist the SES.

"It's the SES, why wouldn't you?" Mrs Nugent said.

"We wanted to spend the funds in the Bay or surrounds because that's where we're getting all the funds from."

<< FOLLOW HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Mrs Nugent said because Trade Tools at Pialba cut the club a deal, they could purchase more equipment than they originally planned.

"We actually got the battery charges for next to nothing," she said.

"That's why we were able to get so much."

donation fccommunity fraser coast ses hervey bay independent lioness club of hervey bay
