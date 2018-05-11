Fraser Coast set to shiver through coldest day of year

TEMPERATURES plummeted this morning to lows the Fraser Coast hasn't seen so far this year.



On Saturday Maryborough is expected to record a low of 7 degrees, while Hervey Bay will reach 9 degrees, down from the average yearly temperature of 14 degrees.



Before Saturday, the lowest temperatures recorded so far this year in the region were 14.1 in Maryborough and 15.3 in Hervey Bay.



While the weather this winter has been mild, all that is about to change.



On Friday a trough moved through the region and behind the trough was a south westerly wind as well as a very dry, very cool air mass.



Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said clear skies were also predicted across the region, which would contribute to the colder weather.



On Saturday the cooler temperatures are set to remain, with Monday expected to be cooler than usual as well.



But later next week a little more moisture will return to the region and temperatures are expected to return to normal on Tuesday and Wednesday.



On Wednesday, a low of 11 is predicted, while on Thursday temperatures should return to a low of 13 across the Fraser Coast.



Mr Richardson said temperatures should return to about average from later next week.



Meanwhile as residents start to shiver, they are being urged not to forget about their furry friends.



RSPCA Queensland has released a statement to remind pet owners of the need to keep their animals, especially those living outside, warm in the chilly weather.



Winter coats, better bedding, shelter and heating pads are suggested for keeping pets warm when the days are colder.



Taking dogs for a brisk walk can keep them warm and give them the exercise they need.

