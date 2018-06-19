Fraser Coast set to shiver through rest of the week

NOW is definitely not the time to pack away those winter woollies - the Fraser Coast is set to shiver through the remainder of the week.



Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said the cooler weather was likely to stick around for the next few days on the Fraser Coast, before warming up towards the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, temperatures in Maryborough and Hervey Bay fell to 4 degrees.



In Hervey Bay, the average minimum temperature for June is 12 degrees, while in Maryborough it's 10, meaning it was well below average for the region.



Today it will be a bit warmer, but still "pretty fresh" Mr Blazak said, with the minimum temperature in Maryborough predicted to be 6 degrees, while 7 degrees is expected in Hervey Bay.



Toward the weekend, moisture is expected to creep back into the atmosphere, bringing a bit of cloud cover that is expected to see temperatures return to the double figures.



"It will feel fresh for the rest of the week, then creep back towards normal," Mr Balzak said.



The cold snap was due to a cold, dry air mass being pushed up by southerlies, which was leading to clear skies through the day.

