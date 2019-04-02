Fraser Coast set to miss out on $130m vehicle project

The ACE Cargo Van set to be unveiled in Sydney today.

The ACE Cargo Van set to be unveiled in Sydney today. Contributed

THE Fraser Coast may have missed out on a $130million project to produce Australia's first manufactured electric cars.

Coast businessman Greg McGarvie, who runs Australian Clean Energy Electric Vehicle Group, had been in discussions with the Queensland Government for three years to build a factory to produce the vehicles close to home.

However, he said it now looked likely the project would go to South Australia.

Mr McGarvie said the government had not been proactive in making the project become a reality.

"It could be there (on the Fraser Coast), but there have been obstacles left, right and centre," he said.

A spokesman from the Queensland Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning denied that had been the case.

"We're in ongoing discussions with Mr McGarvie," he said.

"As part of these discussions, on March 5 2019, various information was requested, including a detailed business case, which has not yet been provided."

Mr McGarvie said that was untrue, telling the Chronicle the department had been provided with a business case for the project.

"It depends on how detailed they want it," he said.

"They haven't been proactive in working to help us.

"The South Australian government is quite satisfied with what we have provided."

The factory, which will generate between eight to 10 jobs in the first stage of production, will build the vehicles from parts sourced from China and Taiwan.

Mr McGarvie, who also runs the $216million Teebar Solar Farm, said the vehicles were aimed at reducing the nation's carbon impact.

His team includes a German engineer, a translator and a handful of workers using Mr McGarvie's own money and that of international backers.

Mr McGarvie is set to confirm where the cars will be produced when the first vehicle, the Cargo Van, is unveiled in Sydney today.

While it now looks unlikely that the factory will go ahead in the region, all was not lost.

The spokesman from the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning said the Queensland Government, through QFleet, would consider ACE electric vehicles to be offered to government agencies, should these vehicles meet various strict requirements.

The vehicle will be driven back to Brisbane after the launch and then Mr McGarvie will bring it to Hervey Bay so the Fraser Coast can see the car for themselves.

Mr McGarvie said he had already offered Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour a ride in the van.

Mr McGarvie's small start up company ACE EV sprung up in Maryborough and he has spent years working to make the project a success.

The Cargo Van will be the first model off the line and will be followed by a ute and a small two-door hatch. Next year a sports car will be produced.