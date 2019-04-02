Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ACE Cargo Van set to be unveiled in Sydney today.
The ACE Cargo Van set to be unveiled in Sydney today. Contributed
News

Fraser Coast set to miss out on $130m vehicle project

Carlie Walker
by
2nd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast may have missed out on a $130million project to produce Australia's first manufactured electric cars.

Coast businessman Greg McGarvie, who runs Australian Clean Energy Electric Vehicle Group, had been in discussions with the Queensland Government for three years to build a factory to produce the vehicles close to home.

However, he said it now looked likely the project would go to South Australia.

Mr McGarvie said the government had not been proactive in making the project become a reality.

"It could be there (on the Fraser Coast), but there have been obstacles left, right and centre," he said.

A spokesman from the Queensland Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning denied that had been the case.

"We're in ongoing discussions with Mr McGarvie," he said.

"As part of these discussions, on March 5 2019, various information was requested, including a detailed business case, which has not yet been provided."

Mr McGarvie said that was untrue, telling the Chronicle the department had been provided with a business case for the project.

"It depends on how detailed they want it," he said.

"They haven't been proactive in working to help us.

"The South Australian government is quite satisfied with what we have provided."

The factory, which will generate between eight to 10 jobs in the first stage of production, will build the vehicles from parts sourced from China and Taiwan.

Mr McGarvie, who also runs the $216million Teebar Solar Farm, said the vehicles were aimed at reducing the nation's carbon impact.

His team includes a German engineer, a translator and a handful of workers using Mr McGarvie's own money and that of international backers.

Mr McGarvie is set to confirm where the cars will be produced when the first vehicle, the Cargo Van, is unveiled in Sydney today.

While it now looks unlikely that the factory will go ahead in the region, all was not lost.

The spokesman from the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning said the Queensland Government, through QFleet, would consider ACE electric vehicles to be offered to government agencies, should these vehicles meet various strict requirements.

The vehicle will be driven back to Brisbane after the launch and then Mr McGarvie will bring it to Hervey Bay so the Fraser Coast can see the car for themselves.

Mr McGarvie said he had already offered Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour a ride in the van.

Mr McGarvie's small start up company ACE EV sprung up in Maryborough and he has spent years working to make the project a success.

The Cargo Van will be the first model off the line and will be followed by a ute and a small two-door hatch. Next year a sports car will be produced.

More Stories

electric cars energy fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'I'm not going to play politics': Keith Pitt

    premium_icon 'I'm not going to play politics': Keith Pitt

    Politics As the Government refuses to budge over its criticism of the Hinkler Regional Deal, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has stared down critics for playing politics

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    GO GREEN: Coast's connection to pioneering electric cars

    premium_icon GO GREEN: Coast's connection to pioneering electric cars

    News The packs were shipped to their warehouse at Logan.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    BUDGET PREVIEW: Jobs, roads sports to benefit from boost

    premium_icon BUDGET PREVIEW: Jobs, roads sports to benefit from boost

    Politics Millions are in store for Bruce Hwy developments

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Federal Govt pumps $40 million into Hervey Bay CBD

    premium_icon Federal Govt pumps $40 million into Hervey Bay CBD

    News It's part of a $172.9 million announcement by the Federal Govt