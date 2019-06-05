Fraser Coast set to shiver through another chilly morning

STAYING WARM: Michelle Petersen and Anna Kratochwil with their 6 month olds Claire and Jack are staying rugged up during the cold weather.

STAYING WARM: Michelle Petersen and Anna Kratochwil with their 6 month olds Claire and Jack are staying rugged up during the cold weather. Cody Fox

AS SNOW falls in parts of Queensland, the Fraser Coast is in the midst of its own version of a cold snap.

While we won't shiver through the freezing cold setting in over Warwick and Stanthorpe, temperatures are expected to plummet to six degrees in Maryborough today.

Hervey Bay will be a little warmer at seven degrees.

That follows on from chilly conditions yesterday morning, with a low of 6.8 degrees recorded in Maryborough and 8.6 in Hervey Bay.

Both temperatures were below the June average for low temperatures in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, which are 11.9 and 10.4 respectively.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said a burst of cold air coming from the south caused the chilly temperatures.

"At this time of year we tend to get big fluctuations every now and again when big bursts of cold air from the south, which is what we're seeing now," he said.

Mr Stoney said the region could expect such fluctuations several times each winter.

He said the cold weather in the region was connected to a low pressure system that had just gone through New South Wales.

"That system pulled up a lot of very cold air from the southern ocean, drawing it right up to Queensland," Mr Stoney said.

However good news is on the way though, for those who are accustomed to Queensland's more forgiving winter weather.

Temperatures are set to increase towards the end of the week, with warmer weather expected tomorrow and Friday.

The low pressure system is expected to move away to the east, which will see days gradually warm up.