Fraser Coast sex pest harasses victims multiple times a day

A REPEAT phone sex pest, who dialled businesses at random and subjected strangers to crude conversations for his own pleasure, has been ordered to undergo counselling.

Jason David Currey pleaded guilty via video link in Hervey Bay Magistrates on Thursday to multiple charges of telephone harassment.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman said Currey specifically targeted businesses, which heightened the criminality of each instance because employees were on duty.

“The difficult situation for the victims is that they were at their place of work and had to answer calls,” he said.

Sgt Ruddiman explained that Currey would use Google to find a business’ phone number.

“He would then delete his search history,” he said.

Sgt Ruddiman presented some of the sordid details of the phone calls to Magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

“In one instance, the defendant told the person on the phone that he likes to steal women’s underwear off clothes lines,” Sgt Ruddiman said.

In another call, Currey said he wanted the person to suck his toes.

More lewd conversations included Currey telling the victims he wanted to or was masturbating during the call.

He also told victims reporting the calls to police would help him achieve sexual gratification.

Currey phoned identified businesses multiple times, sometimes even threatening the victims.

Mr Guttridge heard many felt unsafe due to the nature and magnitude of the calls.

Currey’s lawyer, Justin Geldard said his client clearly had mental health issues and had been prescribed medication.

Mr Geldard said time in custody had been an eye opener for Currey and he had learnt his lesson.

He argued Currey clearly needed assistance and a suspended sentence would still act as a public deterrent.

Mr Geldard said a coping mechanism for the 35-year-old outside of prison would be to not possess a phone.

“Only his wife would have a phone, locked with a PIN. He will only be able to use it in her presence,” he said.

Mr Guttridge accepted Currey’s guilty plea but noted his criminal history involving similar conduct 18-months-ago.

The magistrate considered Currey’s 43 days of pre-sentencing custody when imposing punishment.

Currey received a three-month prison sentence but was released on condition of good behaviour for a period of three years.

He was also placed on probation for two years.