Fraser Coast shares in $160k pool for Wide Bay volunteers

OVER 40 community groups across the Wide Bay will share more than $160,000 worth of funding for volunteers, as part of the Federal Government's Volunteer Grants program.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the grants, which ranged between $1000 to $5000 for individual organisations, would allow groups to better support their volunteers.

"Our communities wouldn't be the same without the efforts of local volunteers, doing the extraordinary, improving the lives of others.”

Fraser Coast groups receiving funding include: