The Fraser Coast experienced its coldest temperature for 2020 on Sunday 5 July. Photo: File
News

Fraser Coast shivers through coldest day of 2020

Stuart Fast
6th Jul 2020 3:42 PM
THE Fraser Coast has recorded its lowest temperatures for the year.

The lowest temperatures occurred on Sunday and Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said the recorded minimum temperature for Hervey Bay was 1.7 degrees.

Maryborough didn’t plunge quite as low, hitting 2.3 degrees.

Mr Markworth said these low temperatures were not record breaking, and the cold weather was not unusual for this time of year.

The lowest recorded temperature for Hervey Bay was in 2007 at -1.2 degrees.

In Maryborough, it got as cold as -1.4 degrees in 1972.

The cold weather will continue but minimum temperatures are predicted to gradually get warmer as the week progresses.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 23 degrees for the week.

A high chance of rain is predicated for the Fraser Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

