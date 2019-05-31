Fraser Coast shivers through coldest May day in three years

THE Fraser Coast has shivered its way through the coldest May morning in three years.

On Wednesday temperatures got down to 4.4 degrees in Maryborough and 6.2 in Hervey Bay, the coldest temperature recorded in either city since 2016.

In Bundaberg, a low of 5.5 degrees was recorded on Wednesday, the coldest May day in more than 50 years.

Lachlan Stoney a forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology, said a burst of cold, dry air coming from the south west was responsible for the sudden drop in temperatures.

"The dry air pushing through tends to clear out of a lot of cloud," he said.

"Temperatures tend to get very low overnight."

The temperature has already started to pick back up, with a low of 10 degrees recorded in Maryborough and Hervey Bay on Friday morning.

Mr Stoney said increased cloud cover had played a part in the warmer temperatures, along with warmed winds from the north west potentially keeping things warmer overnight.

Temperatures are set to stay a bit warmer on the weekend and the Fraser Coast could receive some rain on Sunday.