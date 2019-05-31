Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Fraser Coast shivers through coldest May day in three years

Carlie Walker
by
31st May 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast has shivered its way through the coldest May morning in three years.

On Wednesday temperatures got down to 4.4 degrees in Maryborough and 6.2 in Hervey Bay, the coldest temperature recorded in either city since 2016.

In Bundaberg, a low of 5.5 degrees was recorded on Wednesday, the coldest May day in more than 50 years.

Lachlan Stoney a forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology, said a burst of cold, dry air coming from the south west was responsible for the sudden drop in temperatures. 

"The dry air pushing through tends to clear out of a lot of cloud," he said.

"Temperatures tend to get very low overnight."

The temperature has already started to pick back up, with a low of 10 degrees recorded in Maryborough and Hervey Bay on Friday morning.

Mr Stoney said increased cloud cover had played a part in the warmer temperatures, along with warmed winds from the north west potentially keeping things warmer overnight.

Temperatures are set to stay a bit warmer on the weekend and the Fraser Coast could receive some rain on Sunday.

More Stories

fcweather fraser coast hervey bay maryborough weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tragic development in crash that killed mum, four kids

    premium_icon Tragic development in crash that killed mum, four kids

    News DETECTIVES are now treating the deaths of a mother and her four children killed in a horrific head-on crash as a deliberate act.

    • 31st May 2019 4:58 PM
    Woman airlifted after being thrown from rearing horse

    premium_icon Woman airlifted after being thrown from rearing horse

    News He said the woman suffered back and neck injuries after the fall.

    Homelessness and mental illness rife among prisoners

    premium_icon Homelessness and mental illness rife among prisoners

    Crime Prisoners are more likely to be ill and homeless

    Community digs deep after family dies in horror crash

    premium_icon Community digs deep after family dies in horror crash

    News Hervey Bay's Bean Beat cafes have thrown support behind the cause.