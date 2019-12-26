Fraser Coast shoppers after Boxing Day specials

THERE was chaos and bedlam when the doors opened at Hervey Bay’s Stockland Shopping Centre as shoppers raced in to get Boxing Day bargains.

Harris Scarfe assistant manager Michelle Gould said the day, as always, was one of the store’s busiest of the year.

“It was very chaotic when we opened and there was a big rush of customers,” Ms Gould said.

Despite working on one of the busiest days of the year, Harris Scarfe team members were able to maintain a sense of humour on the blockbuster shopping day.

To have a bit of fun on such a busy day, the staff dressed up as their favourite Disney character.

At Sportfirst sporting store, manager Nikki Paxton said sales had been strong and some shoppers were even getting ready for school next year.

“We have sold a lot of clothes and shoes as our big purchase items, with people using vouchers,” Ms Paxton said.

“Some shoppers were even buying bags and shoes for when they start school next year.

“There were people waiting for us to open.” At BIG W Maryborough, shoppers were lining up outside when the doors opened to beat the crowds and get some Boxing Day specials.

Store manager Matthew Roberts said it was a strong day of sales for the store.

“It has been very busy today with about 150 shoppers waiting outside when we opened at 9am,” Mr Roberts said.