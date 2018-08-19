Fraser Coast shopping centre evacuated after fire breaks out

A FRASER Coast shopping centre was evacuated after a fire broke out in a local pizza bar.

Emergency crews were called to Giovanni's Pizza Bar at Pialba Place Shopping Centre about 10.15am on Sunday after smoke was seen in the building.

Firefighters forced entry into the shop using a sledgehammer before extinguishing the fire close to a pizza oven.

Ventilators were used to clear smoke from the area.

One shopper told the Chronicle she thought it was a standard fire drill when the alarm went off, before being told to evacuate because of the smoke.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze.

