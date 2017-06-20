Fraser Coast shopping centre evacuated after small fire

ELI Waters Shopping Centre was evacuated on Monday night after a small fire broke out at a kebab shop.

An electrical fire started in a refrigeration unit for a cold room at Ibo's Kebab & Pizza about 8.15pm.

Hervey Bay's acting fire station officer Mark McGrath said when crews arrived at the shopping centre the fire had been put out by a shop fitter who was working at an adjoining store.

The centre was evacuated for about thirty minutes.

Mr McGrath said it was a timely reminder for businesses to ensure fire extinguishers were in working order and staff knew how to use them.

"We are happy for people to put out fires as long as it's safe to do so and they're not putting their own lives at risk." he said.

When fire crews arrived at the business they ensured the area was made safe.

It was discovered the fire was caused by an electrical fault.