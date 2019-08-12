Fraser Coast should 'vote with wheels' for cheap petrol

RESEARCHING where to find the cheapest fuel in your area is one way for customers to fight back against high petrol prices.

That is the advice from RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith, who says people need to access the information that is available to them when it comes to deciding which businesses to support.

While in the past fuel in Maryborough has been up to 20 cents cheaper than Hervey Bay, the gap has tightened in recent times.

At the moment the average in Hervey Bay is 141cpl, and 138.7cpl in Maryborough.

"No matter where you live it is important to throw your support behind cheaper servos," Ms Smith said.

"This will encourage those who are charging more to lower their prices in order to get your business.

"We have more information at our finger tips than ever before.

"There are apps out there such as RACQ's which allow motorists to see what servos in their area are charging."

Ms Smith said Maryborough was more competitive and general had lower fuel prices than Hervey Bay as a result.

She said it was up to car owners to seek out cheaper prices and take advantage.

"We always encourage motorists to vote with their wheels and throw their support behind cheaper service stations," she said.

"There are a few cheaper sites including: Caltex/Woolworth at Urangan and the Caltex on Booral Rd."