Fraser Coast Show gets funding for big comeback

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Melinda Wright, president of the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society.

THE Fraser Coast Show has received a big financial boost after a tough year in which it had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society was given $37,978, sharing in funding of more than $2.1 million from the State Government, given to 130 show societies and associations across the state from the Queensland Government's Show Societies Grants Program.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the importance of the local show would be even greater in 2021, helping Queensland communities unite and recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The local show plays an enormous role in bringing communities together to meet, compare, compete and most importantly, connect," he said.

"With many shows having to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, their return will give local communities a much-needed lift.

"The local show is such an important part of the fabric of our regions, towns and cities, and offer a terrific opportunity for locals to showcase their produce, livestock and workmanship."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said it was important to recognise that the shows gave local economies a boost.

"I appreciate the time and preparation involved in making each show a success and I applaud the work the show societies carry out, usually with limited resources," he said.