Fraser Coast Show will have something for whole family

Fraser Coast Show - Jayden Phillips and Jessica Hewson from Maryborough on the Power Surge. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

FROM delicious food to fireworks, there will be something for the whole family at this year's Fraser Coast Show.

The annual event kicks off on May 25, with side show alley returning, along with photography displays, horticulture competitions, arts and crafts exhibits, chooks and exotic parrots on show and much more.

This year the show will feature demonstrations from Maryborough Speedway over all the classes and at night Walter Whip and the Flames will perform, showcasing both whip cracking and flaming whips.

Guinea pigs displays will also be part of the show for the second year in a row.

Keryn Staib, president of the Fraser Coast Show, said this was the 143rd year that the show had been held and every year it was a special occasion.

"It's lovely that we can keep it going," he said.

"Show are a traditional event and I like to think we are doing well."

Mr Staib said side show alley would again be a big attraction for the kids, along with show bags and delicious food.

Cattle will also be on display, as well as show jumping and antique tractor pulls, which will be part of the show for the first time.

There will be fireworks on both Thursday and Friday night.

"That's always a crowd pleaser," Mr Staib said.

Mr Staib said it was a good opportunity for kids to see where produce come from, with the chance to see milk getting separated and butter being made.

"There will be something for the whole family to see.

"Hopefully we will have fine weather."

Tickets will be available online for $37 for families and $15 for adults.

Buying tickets at the event will cost $42 for families and $18 for adults.

Entry for children aged between 5 and 14 will be $5 and children under 5 can enter for free.

Concession tickets cost $10.