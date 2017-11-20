Fraser Coast singer uploads new song to Triple J's Unearthed

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A TALENTED Maryborough singer-songwriter has uploaded a third song to Triple J's Unearthed website.

Lou Parker released The Ward and All the Girls Love Nicholas on the website earlier this year and she has now uploaded Piece of Mary.

Lou's first song, titled The Ward, reached number 1 on Unearthed's Roots chart, number 2 on the pop charts and number 8 in the top 100.

Piece of Mary is currently number 25 on the Roots chart on Triple J's Unearthed charts.

It has attracted five star reviews on the website, with people leaving their feedback for all three songs.

Lou is intending to release an album next year.

She has previously shared her inspiration when it comes to songwriting.

Lou said All the Girls Love Nicholas was originally intended as a joke and she never imagined performing it in front of anyone.

"I wrote it one afternoon when I was bored," she said.

"It was inspired by a friend of mine who I guess has always been fairly popular with the ladies.

"It wasn't 'til a few months later, I was hanging out with some friends at one of their brother's places and he had an old piano.

"I started messing around, playing the tune I had written and one of the boys said 'Hey, what's that? Play that again'. And that was the first time I ever contemplated it being a song I would actually play to people and not just as something fun I'd mess around with at home, and now here we are."

A video clip has also been created for The Ward, which has been played more than 1200 times on the Triple J website and downloaded 482 times.

Lou was taken by surprise by the success of The Ward, saying she was stoked and glad it was doing well when it was first released.

She said submitting the song to Unearthed was as simple as setting up an online account, uploading a song and waiting for it to be verified.

The Ward was inspired by a dark time in Lou's life, but she said she had taken the negative energy and used it to create the song.

