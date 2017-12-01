Menu
Fraser Coast spared despite heaviest rainfall in six weeks

Woods Road near Booral Road under water at 730am Friday.
Matthew McInerney
by

FRASER Coast drivers and residents avoided major damage despite the heaviest rainfall in six weeks.

Both Hervey Bay and Maryborough were subjected to a constant, sustained downpour on Thursday.

At Hervey Bay Airport, 77.6mm was recorded from 9am Thursday, November 30 to 8am Friday, December 1. In Maryborough, 57mm was recorded in the same timeframe.

There were concerns the region could be subjected to 100mm of rainfall, and, while the rain was constant, it didn't quite deliver that much at the Fraser Coast.

It was the heaviest rainfall since October 17, when Maryborough received 105mm and Hervey Bay received 85.4mm.

Firefighters in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough said they had relatively quiet nights.

Alarms and traffic accidents are usually the biggest concerns during sustained downpours, but both reported no major incident.

Localised flooding is still an issue for drivers.

Usual spots, such as Bunya Creek near the Woods and Booral Rd intersection, Booral, and Burrum Heads Rd, Burgowan, had water over the road early Friday morning.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and avoided driving through floodwater.

Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted rain in both regional centres for the next seven days, with storms forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Topics:  fcweather

Fraser Coast Chronicle
