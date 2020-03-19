Fraser Coast sports suspended or postponed

Maryborough Speedway has stated in the interest of public health and safety and as per government directives, MSCC will be postponing events at the Maryborough Speedway until further notice and other Fraser Coast sports have cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

SPORTS: Here is a list of Fraser Coast sports cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus.

• Hervey Bay Netball has made the decision to postpone the season and suspend representative training until May 2.

• Xavier Catholic College Hervey Bay stated due to differing limitations placed on competing schools and the impact it has had on competition, a decision has been made to postpone the remainder of the Fraser Coast NRL Broncos Challenge.

The competition will hopefully recommence at a time when all the students are able to fully participate.

• Maryborough Speedway has stated in the interest of public health and safety and as per government directives, MSCC will be postponing events at the Maryborough Speedway until further notice.

As soon as the Federal Government determines the spread of the virus has been contained and there is no longer a health risk to the community, Maryborough Speedway will reschedule events where possible.

• Football Wide Bay has postponed Mini-Roos (under-6 to under-11) with a recommencement date on May 2.

Regarding divisional football of under-12 to Wide Bay League, please monitor club's Facebook page for further information.

Football Wide Bay

• Any Fraser Coast Hockey players planning for the 2020 Masters National Hockey Championships in June and July will have to postpone the trip.

The championships will now be played at a later date and Hockey Australia will be working with Hockey Australia Masters Committee and stakeholders to identify a suitable option for these matches to be played.

• Athletics Australia has cancelled the Queensland Track Classic this weekend and also the upcoming nationals in juniors and seniors, which was meant to be held later this month

• After careful consideration in relation to the unfolding Covid-19 situation, the QRL has suspended its statewide competitions and community leagues, effective immediately.

In addition, all junior regional events and state carnivals will be postponed indefinitely.

• If your sporting organisation has cancelled or postponed and would like to be a part of the continuing update, email brendan.bowers@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or if you have any sports still happening this weekend, please let us know and we will still cover it.