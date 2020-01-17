Fraser Coast sports you may not know about

SPORT: We are blessed for choice on the Fraser Coast with many sports and leisure activities available in which to partake or watch.

The Chronicle have compiled a list of lesser known sports and activities that you may not know about.

ROLLER DERBY: Acontact sport on skates that is a lot of fun. The Fraser Coast United Rollers hold sessions at Urangan State High School on Monday nights and Aldridge State High School on Wednesdays from 6.30-8.30pm.

For details check out their facebook page: Fraser Coast United Rollers.

PICKLEBALL: Pickleball is a game derived from badminton and tennis and is played all over the world.

It is played at the Hervey Bay PCYC on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Contact the Hervey Bay PCYC for details.

BADMINTON: The Olympic and Commonwealth Games sport is currently played in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Hervey Bay holds matches on Monday and Thursdays a the PCYC while in Maryborough a social competition runs on Monday mornings and Wednesday evenings at the Maryborough Community Hall.

BOCCIA: Boccia is Aa sport that can be played by anyone, with or without a disability. It is a sport of control and accuracy, similar to curling or lawn bowls.

It is held at the Hervey Bay PCYC and is played on Saturday mornings.

Go to their facebook page for details.

EIGHT BALL: An established competition in Hervey Bay will resume at ta new home this year at the Seagulls Leagues Club.

Various competitions will be played on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.

For further information joint their facebook group, Hervey Bay Eight ball Association.

RADIO CONTROLLED CAR RACING:

The Fraser Coast Club are only one of ten clubs and race o ntheir track in Hervey Bay every Saturday

They hold electric drifting, off-road racing, rock crawling and road circuit racing.

For details visit the Fraser Coast Radio Controlled Car Club Facebook page.