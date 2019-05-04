Fraser Coast Sportsperson of the Month award can't be split

SPORTS AWARDS: Toby Powers and Jhairah Taylor have been awarded the Fraser Coast junior sportsperson of the month for April.

The Fraser Coast Sportsperson of the Month Awards honour the region's top amateur athletes for their

outstanding achievement in their sport.

Each month, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Hervey Bay RSL present to a deserving junior and senior athlete.

This month the selection panel were unable to split Toby Powers and Jhairah Taylor who both won national championships earlier this year.

Powers won the final race Australian Youth Triathlon Series in Devonport in March and was crowned National Champion..

In a three race series, Toby showed great resilience in coming from 8th position in round one held at Runaway Bay.

He climbed up the leader board into fourth position after the second race meeting in Canberra where he recorded a first and second place in the two races.

The third and final race in Devonport was for 'double points' and a full sprint triathlon race where Toby crossed the line in first place to secure the national championship.

In April Jhairah Taylor ran third in the under 15 100m sprint at the Australian National Championships in Sydney.

The photo finish was so tight it took the judges 30 minutes to decide the Gold, Silver and Bronze, with the difference between first and third being 100th of a second.

Two days later, Jhairah followed his 100 metre effort with a win in the under 15 200m sprint final.

Acting Mayor Darren Everard congratulated both athletes on their national success and the winning of the monthly award.

”It is great to see our Fraser Coast young athletes having a go and succeeding at the national level,” he said.

Hervey Bay RSL community engagement officer Sarah Bailey-Wilkerson was pleased that the RSL could play a small part in acknowledging the success of our local athletes.

"We understand the commitment that these two and all the other athletes make to their sports and it is just a small token to acknowledge their success,” Bailey-Wilkerson said.

The senior sportsperson of the month Kym Lingards was unable to attend the ceremony.

For a full wrap up of Kym's achievements to win the senior sportsperson of the month will be reported next week in The Fraser Coast Chronicle.

On how to nominate for Sportsperson of the Month please go to the Fraser Coast Regional website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au for details.