Fraser Coast staff and volunteers clean up at health awards

Winner of the Innovation Award was the Fraser Coast Acute Oncology Service who were represented by Melinda MacLennan, Raymond Johnson and Julie Evans

Winner of the Innovation Award was the Fraser Coast Acute Oncology Service who were represented by Melinda MacLennan, Raymond Johnson and Julie Evans

THE Fraser Coast had a strong presence in the winners and finalists at the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's second annual Excellence Awards.

Presented last night, health staff and volunteers across Wide Bay were recognised at The Waves sports club in Bundaberg for actions leading to improvements in care for local patients.

The major award - the Care Comes First Excellence Award - went to the WBHHS Oral Health team, for its outstanding effort in significantly reducing wait times for dental patients.

Care Comes First Excellence Award went to the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Oral Health Team who were represented by John Shaw, Melissa Commandeur, Andrew McDonald and Judy Martin-Bax.

The same team was also recognised with a Highly Commended award in the Premier's Awards for Excellence last month.

Hervey Bay Hospital chaplain Anne Young was a finalist in the Volunteer Award as was

Helen Wakefield from the Maryborough Hospital Auxiliary.

Co winners of the Unsung Heroes Award Craig Pettett and Charles Bayntun of the WBHHS S4/HANA Project Team.

Assistant in nursing in the medical ward at the Hervey Bay Hospital, Gavin Podd, received a joint win with WBHHS S4/HANA Project Team in the Unsung Heroes award.

Hervey Bay Hospital Medical Ward Assistant in Nursing Gavin Podd was a co-winner of the Unsung Heroes Award.

The WBHHS Choosing Wisely program won the Teamwork/Collaboration Award.

Project leads of the WBHHS Choosing Wisely Team Jacqueline Haskew, Vicki Files, Jason Whelan, Jacqueline Kewley, Sotera Trevaskis, Dr John Inderhaug and Samantha Hoole.

Rachel Loague, a clinical nurse in specialist outpatients at Hervey Bay Hospital, was also named as a finalist in the category.

Jacqueline Haskew won the Leadership Award for her work as nurse manager, focusing on business practice improvement in the Fraser Coast Emergency Department.

Nurse Manager of Business Practice Improvement of the Fraser Coast Emergency Department Jacqueline Haskew received the Leadership Award.

Acute Oncology Service in the Fraser Coast won the Innovation Award and the Fraser Coast's Junior Medical Mental Health Team was named as finalists.

Winner of the Innovation Award was the Fraser Coast Acute Oncology Service who were represented by Melinda MacLennan, Raymond Johnson and Julie Evans

Board chair Peta Jamieson said, as an organisation, WBHHS could not achieve anything without its staff.

"Last night was a great opportunity for us not only to congratulate our finalists and winners on their efforts, but also to say thank you for doing a really important job that helps to improve the lives of our community," she said.