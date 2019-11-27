Fraser Coast streets light up for Christmas

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Ashton Rattray, 8 and Jaiden Rattray, 10 from Eli Waters take a close-up look at one of the reindeers at Graeme Schmidt's 2018 lights display in Lakeridge Dr at Dundowran.

IT’S LOOKING a lot like Christmas on the Fraser Coast with the lights hung and the 2019 Light Up the Fraser Coast trail map soon to be released.

According to the Fraser Coast Regional Council, more than 50 households decorated their houses and participated in the trail map this year, which is about 10 more than last year.

It’s just a labour of love for residents who have been busy for the past month or more lighting up their houses and spreading some Christmas joy across the region.

This year three streets, each with at least three houses decorated, have entered the competition to gain the recognition of being the best decorated street on the Fraser Coast.

Mayor George Seymour said he was waiting until the first week of December before he began one of his favourite duties of visiting the decorated streets and judging the winner.

“I wanted to wait until they had time to finish,” he said.

“I love Christmas lights. It’s a great job getting to judge them.

“Lakeridge Dr, Dundowran, has won recognition for the past few years for their outstanding Christmas lights display and will be defending their title again this year.”

Cr Seymour said he encouraged residents to venture out to visit them and enjoy the occasion.

Registration on the Light Up the Fraser Coast trail map closed last Friday.

A council spokesman said the trail map should be completed by the end of the week, available on the council’s website on Saturday so people can follow the trail to see the Christmas lights.

The winning street will be announced at the Food ‘n’ Groove street party, adjacent the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, on December 6.

The winner will receive the ‘Christmas Street’ sign to display on their street for the next year.