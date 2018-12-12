Fraser Coast student takes out top school award

A Brisbane mum says the focus should be on education not uniforms. FILE PHOTO.

A FRASER Coast Anglican College graduate has been named one of the nation's best students with a prestigious secondary school award.

Year 12 student Liana van Teijlingen was announced as the school's recipient of the 2018 Caltex Best All Rounder Award, joining a select and exclusive group of students around the country who previously received the award.

Fraser Coast Anglican College students (L) Liana van Teijlingen (year 12), Megan (year 11) and Jennifer (year 7) Bebington and Anna Deakin (year 10) who were part of the State Honours Ensemble Program. Alistair Brightman

Past winners include children's show actor Emma Watkins, the current Yellow Wiggle, from The McDonald College in Sydney, and frisbee world-champion and PhD recipient Adrian Gepp from Faith Lutheran College in Tanunda, SA.

Fraser Coast Anglican College principal Joe Wright said Liana received the award based on her "exceptionally" high results and co-curricular activity through the year.

"Liana is a college prefect, won the Maths C, IPT and Physics Subject Prizes, has completed her AMEB Grade 7 for clarinet and plays in the college orchestra," Mr Wright said.

"She won a gold medal at the International Ethics Debating competition, represented the Queensland Conservatorium of Music in Seattle, USA and was invited to attend the University of Queensland's Young Scholars' Program."

"She has been a wonderful asset to our school and the wider community, setting a terrific example for others to follow."

The Caltex Best All Rounder Award has been presented to thousands of final-year students around the country across its 33-year history.