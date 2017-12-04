Fraser Coast students' book to be read around Australia

A TEAM of talented Urangan State High School students were recognised for their artistic ability to write and illustrate their book The Secret of the Willow in 12 hours.

Urangan State High School principal Robin Rayner said the Year 7 students who participated in this year's Write a Book in a Day competition were awarded best illustrated book for their division across Queensland and Northern Territory.

Ms Rayner said it was a massive achievement for the Book Rangers team.

"The Secret of the Willow was by the Book Rangers Siobhan K, Chelsea F, Emily H, Jack W, Jackson W, Phoenix O, Lachlan S, Tarryn P and Alexis C, who competed in the Middle School Division.

"Well done on a wonderful effort."

Write a Book in a Day campaign coordinator Pip Aitken said the initiative was a unique team writing competition open to students in Years 5-12 and adults across Australia.

"Teams are asked to write and illustrate a book using a unique set of parameters within a 12 hour period," Ms Aitken said.

"Participants are also asked to fundraise for The Kids' Cancer Project, the competition organisers, with over $196,000 raised in 2017.

"The Kids' Cancer Project is an independent national charity supporting childhood cancer research and the books are given to sick children in hospitals around Australia and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Participants compete for state and national awards, for best book, best illustrations and fundraising achievements.

The Kids' Cancer Project chief executive Owen Finegan said the students from Urangan State High should be very proud of themselves.

"They competed against 60 middle school teams in Queensland and Northern Territory and took out the winners award for their illustrations," Mr Finegan said.

"Our judge was very impressed by the standard of books and illustrations this year and the winning entries in particular."