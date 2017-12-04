Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fraser Coast students' book to be read around Australia

YOUNG WRITERS: Urangan State High School teacher Brian Harrington with winning students Lachlan, Jackson, Jack, Siobhan, Chelsea, Pheonix and Alexis.
YOUNG WRITERS: Urangan State High School teacher Brian Harrington with winning students Lachlan, Jackson, Jack, Siobhan, Chelsea, Pheonix and Alexis. Emily Black
Emily Black
by

A TEAM of talented Urangan State High School students were recognised for their artistic ability to write and illustrate their book The Secret of the Willow in 12 hours.

Urangan State High School principal Robin Rayner said the Year 7 students who participated in this year's Write a Book in a Day competition were awarded best illustrated book for their division across Queensland and Northern Territory.

>>CATCH UP WITH THE LATEST FRASER COAST SCHOOL STORIES HERE>>

Ms Rayner said it was a massive achievement for the Book Rangers team.

"The Secret of the Willow was by the Book Rangers Siobhan K, Chelsea F, Emily H, Jack W, Jackson W, Phoenix O, Lachlan S, Tarryn P and Alexis C, who competed in the Middle School Division.

"Well done on a wonderful effort."

Write a Book in a Day campaign coordinator Pip Aitken said the initiative was a unique team writing competition open to students in Years 5-12 and adults across Australia.

"Teams are asked to write and illustrate a book using a unique set of parameters within a 12 hour period," Ms Aitken said.

"Participants are also asked to fundraise for The Kids' Cancer Project, the competition organisers, with over $196,000 raised in 2017.

"The Kids' Cancer Project is an independent national charity supporting childhood cancer research and the books are given to sick children in hospitals around Australia and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Participants compete for state and national awards, for best book, best illustrations and fundraising achievements.

The Kids' Cancer Project chief executive Owen Finegan said the students from Urangan State High should be very proud of themselves.

>>READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS HERE>>

"They competed against 60 middle school teams in Queensland and Northern Territory and took out the winners award for their illustrations," Mr Finegan said.

"Our judge was very impressed by the standard of books and illustrations this year and the winning entries in particular."

Related Items

Topics:  fceducation fchealth fcschools fcyouth hervey bay independent

Fraser Coast Chronicle
What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will spend more than $1 million will be spent on building the next stage of the Maryborough Waste Management site.

News Corp to boycott Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

A general view of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

News Corp will still cover the Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympic

SES prepared for unusual storm season ahead

SES fiel officer Neil West, area controller Jenny Miller, field officer Jonathan Winston, group leader Russell Vidler and deputy group leader Stephanie Baker.

SES shares tips on how to be prepared for storm season.

Bench donations commemorate century-old Lions Club

Lions Club of Maryborough president John Kelleher (seated) and secretary Alan McHardy presented the locally-manufactured bench from Olds Engineering to Albert State School captains Natalja Donsky and Storm Austin and school principal Phil Murtagh.

Lions serving communities for 100 years

Local Partners