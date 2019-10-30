Fraser Coast students donate books they wrote to sick children

The children from Fraser Coast Anglican College wanted to give a copy of the books they published to the staff for the sick kids to read during their stay in the wards.

CHILDREN from Fraser Coast Anglican College have donated books they wrote themselves to the paediatric ward at Hervey Bay Hospital.

The students wrote and illustrated the books as part of their class work and then some were chosen for publication.

Teacher Kathryn Williams said the kids had undertaken a writing extension project, coming up with ideas then planning and drafting their books.

“Those drafts were sent off to a publisher and some students were selected for publishing, so we had those books published early in the year.

“The children were given a choice as to what they wanted to do with one of the copies of their books and they chose the Hervey Bay children’s ward as a community service.

“They thought it would be really nice, thinking of the kids who come into this space and how they could try to brighten their day with a book.”



The students attended the ward earlier this month to donate the books to sick children at the hospital.