Fraser Coast students go the distance for struggling farmers

STUDENTS FIGHTING DROUGHT: Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 12 students Zoe Tyson and Abby Johnson with some of the food and goods that will be donated to the Drought Angels for the food drive.

STUDENTS FIGHTING DROUGHT: Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 12 students Zoe Tyson and Abby Johnson with some of the food and goods that will be donated to the Drought Angels for the food drive. Blake Antrobus

THEY may seem like ordinary items, but Abby Johnson and Zoe Tyson know how important some of these products are to Australian farmers.

The Fraser Coast Anglican College students are spearheading a food drive at the school for regional farming charity Drought Angels, with the assistance of teacher aide Sue Tyson.

Students are being encouraged to donate non-perishables and household items like toiletries and cleaning utensils for drought-affected Australian farmers.

The school has since become one of the only drop-off locations for the charity drive in the Fraser Coast.

The girls have even expressed interest in participating in a food drive with the group later this year.

"I thought it was a good idea because you see a lot of messages on social media showing what the farmers are going through,” Abby told the Chronicle.

She said non-perishables like pasta and tinned food were invaluable to farmers because of the conditions they were living in.

But even items like board games were a good choice for children out in the regions.

"It's not a two-minute drive to the shops for our farmers to get ordinary stuff like this, it's a long time, and can take hours,” Zoe said.

"These are things we take for granted, as well as not having to worry about food and water supplies.”

More than 57 per cent of the state has been drought declared, covering about 23 councils and four council areas which are partially drought-declared.

The Chinchilla-based Drought Angels provides support for rural communities and farmers by offering care packs, food hampers and organising region-wide pushes for food supplies.

Ms Tyson said it was a great opportunity for people in the community to get involved with the food drive and give back to regional Queensland.

FCAC principal Joe Wright said the school and local community were lucky to have Ms Tyson organising the drive for those in need.

You can donate to Drought Angels by visiting droughtangels.org.au.