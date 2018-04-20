Fraser Coast students meet prince during visit

Students and teachers from Maryborough Special School met Prince Edward courtesy of their involvement in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Students and teachers from Maryborough Special School met Prince Edward courtesy of their involvement in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Contributed

WHEN the students from Maryborough Special School met Prince Edward during his visit to Australia this week, is wasn't quite what they expected.



There were no crowns or flowing robes, - just a man in a suit and hat with a pleasant smile.



When asked what the prince looked like all agreed he was a regular person.

His Royal Highness Prince Edward signing the visitor's book after the tree planting ceremony. Contributed



The students, Jordan, Rachael, Liam, Drew, Damien and Jessica, along with their teacher Deb Campbell and Ken Murtagh, woke up at 3am on Monday morning.



They got on the bus and travelled for three hours to meet one of the highest ranking members of Britain's Royal family.



The students were chosen because of the participation in the Duke of Edinburgh awards, with each of the students currently completing their silver or bronze awards.



On the bus on the way down, the students were taught the protocols they had to adhere to when meeting His Royal Highness, Ms Campbell said.



"They had to address him as Your Royal Highness and then as sir," she said.

His Royal Highness Prince Edward signing the visitor's book after the tree planting ceremony. Contributed





"There was no touching and you only shake hands if he offers it.



"He was very friendly and very charming to talk to."



After his brother Prince Charles visited Queensland to officially open the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Prince Edward was there for the Closing Ceremony.



The prince then visited Brisbane Grammar School, which is where the Maryborough students met him.



It is the fourth time a member of the Royal family has planted a tree in the grounds of the school.



Fifty years ago, Prince Philip planted a Hoop Pine tree in the schools grounds. It still stands today.



The first tree was planted by Prince Albert and the second by King George.

